Court Report

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:30 pm

Christopher A. Carson, 35, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to time served for the 31 days he had been held at the Colleton County Detention Center during General Sessions Court this week.

• After pleading to two counts of breach of trust, Clayton L. Smoak Jr., 55, of Walterboro was given a suspended five-year prison term with credit for 12 days he spent in custody by visiting Circuit Court Judge Thomas L. Hughston.