County 4-H members bring ribbons back home

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:09 pm

Members of the Colleton County 4-H Livestock Club walked out of last week’s Orangeburg County Fair with a variety of ribbons, proof of a productive summer.

“It is fair season in the 4-H world and youth from across the state have worked all summer on projects, both animal and textile, to show off at local fairs and the South Carolina State Fair,” Colleton County 4-H Agent Dawn Stuckey said.

“Colleton County Clemson Extension and Colleton County 4-H are extremely proud of these individuals and their accomplishments,” she added.

The winners will now move onto competition at the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia.

Garrett Ulmer placed second in senior showmanship in beef cattle, and his heifers placed second and third in their respective classes.

In the Market Hog show ring, Garret was also chosen champion showman for is skilled work with his hog.

His hog earned champion overall hog and champion lightweight hog during the Market Hog Show.

Paige Ulmer was named reserve champion showman in the Market Hog Show and her hog earned reserve champion overall hog.

Paige and Garrett are the children of Wesley and Karissa Ulmer of Lodge. Garrett has been in the livestock arena for 12 years and Paige for five years.

Jackson Sweatman, showing market hogs and meat goats, earned fourth place in senior showmanship for his work with his hogs, and second place in the SC4ME Wether Class 4, a fourth place in Open Project Wether, and fourth place in his doe class for his work with his goats.

Jackson is the son of Chris and Christine Sweatman of Lodge. Jackson has been in the livestock arena for seven years.

Alayna Weilnau, showing Market Hogs, Rabbits, Chickens, and Meat Goats, earned grand champion junior rabbit showmanship, junior reserve champion poultry showmanship, reserve champion project book and interview, and overall grand champion junior in poultry.

Alayna also won overall junior grand champion showman for her Market Hog and placed fifth in her class with her meat goats.

Also showing and raising animals are her siblings Kiersten and Lawson. Kiersten earned grand champion senior rabbit showmanship. Lawson earned a fifth place award for his poultry showmanship and a blue ribbon for his project book.

Kiersten, Lawson and Alayna are the children of Craig and Emilee Weilnau of Beaufort.

Parker Stroman earned sixth place in junior showmanship, sixth place in the open project wether, fourth place in the SC4ME Wether Class with his goat owned by Adams Station Boer Goats, and second in his doe class.

Parker is the son of Thomas and Peggy Stroman from Orangeburg. He has shown goats for five years.

Raising an animal can have a profound impact on someone, young, old and every age in between. The 4-H Livestock Program gives youth the chance to experience raising, caring for, training, and showing livestock species. Or they can take part in in livestock enthusiast programs that do not require ownership of livestock. Either way, the mission of S.C. 4-H Livestock Projects is to facilitate the development of life skills through animal agriculture experiences.

For more information about 4-H livestock projects, visit https://www.clemson.edu/extension/4h/project_areas/ag_animals.

The origins of the Orangeburg County Fair can be traced as far back as 1911 when a group of citizens joined together to organize a county fair. Originally owned by 1,588 shareholders, the fair included a football game, which remained as part of the fair until 1961.

With agriculture the livelihood of the economy, each township participated in competitions ranging from household goods and preserved foods to competition in all types of farm animals.

Throughout history, the fair has continuously expanded to the current venue.