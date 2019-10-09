Cougars to host undefeated Wildcats Friday at home

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougars will host Camden County High School (Georgia) Friday Oct. 11. The Cougars are coming off a bye week and are currently 2-3 overall. Camden County is 6-0 so far and is ranked 15th in Georgia.

The Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction, postponed earlier in the season due to Hurricane Dorian, will be held Friday evening.

This year’s inductees include: Bryan Davis – Walterboro High School Bulldog Football; Nick Adams – Colleton County High School Cougar Football; Steven Ford – Colleton County High School Cougar Football; Perry Smalls – Walterboro High School Bulldog Baseball; Allyson Bridge Griffin – Walterboro High School Bulldog Tennis; and Ashira Dobison – Colleton County High School Lady Cougar Softball.