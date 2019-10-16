Cougars struggle against Camden County Wildcats

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 11:40 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougars dropped a non-conference game against the Camden County Wildcats 49-12 Friday Oct. 11 at home. The Cougars compiled 193 total yards in the game, including 182 in passing with 11 penalties, three fumbles and two passing interceptions.

Camden County wasted no time, scoring first on a 67-yard pass from Joshua Brown (two-point conversion) to take an 8-0 lead with 11:06 on the clock in the first quarter. The Cougars answered with 3:18 left when Edwardian Stansel connected with for a 10-yard touchdown (run failed.)

It was all Wildcats in the second quarter, as they scored four times on a 9-yard run by Jamie Felix (kick), a 27-yard pass from Joshua Brown to Chamar Roberts (kick), a 55-yard pass from Brown to Shawn Hardy (run failed) and a 3-yard run by Felix to make it 35-6 heading into halftime.

Camden County added two touchdowns in the third to take a 49-6 lead.

Kylee Hart scored for the Cougars in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run (kick failed) for the final scoring of the game.

On defense, Jahiem Black, Jaccare Stevens and Nayrone Holmes each had three solo tackles. Daryl Green had two solo tackles and five assists and Lamontre Green had two solo tackles and three assists. Paul Winbush had two solo tackles and four assists.

“Camden County is an excellent team with good players, and they are well coached,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “I wasn’t pleased with the outcome, but I did like that our guys played hard through the last play. I think playing great competition will help us entering region play. That is where we are going to turn our focus.”

The Cougars are set to begin Region VII-AAAA competition this week when Hilton Head comes calling Friday Oct. 18 on homecoming night for Colleton County. They are currently 2-4 overall.