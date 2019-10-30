Cougars slay Seahawks

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity football team earned a 34-21 win over Region VII-AAAA opponent Bluffton High School Friday Oct. 25 on the road. The Cougars are now 3-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Colleton County had 388 total yards in the game, including 292 rushing yards. They were charged with six penalties for 30 yards and had one turnover.

Currently, Colleton County sits in the No. 3 spot behind Beaufort High School (2-0) and Hilton Head (1-1). With playoff seeding at stake, the Cougars will host the top-ranked Beaufort Eagles Friday Nov. 1 on Senior Night. Hilton Head and Bluffton (0-2) will face off in a rivalry game of their own Friday evening.

The Cougars trailed 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. Colleton County’s defense held strong in the second quarter, keeping the Seahawks out of the end zone. The field goal unit added six points in the second quarter on a 28-yard and 26-yard kick, and the Cougars added a 48-yard touchdown pass (kick) to give the Cougars a 20-14 lead at the half.

In the second half, Colleton County scored on a 19-yard run (kick) and a 21-yard run (kick).

Quarterback Edwardian Stansel was 3-7 for 96 yards in passing. Trakell Murray carried 40 times for 270 yards and one touchdown. Jeremiah Moseley had 84 receiving yards. Kylee Hart, Jeremiah Wright and Kylee Hart all added rushing touchdowns.

Jahiem Black had six solo tackles and five assists. Jaccare Stevens had five solo tackles and four assists. Nayrone Holmes had two solo tackles and four assists. Daryl Green, Malcolm Greene, Jaheim Bellamy each had three solo tackles.

“I could not be prouder of our guys,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “After last week, a lot of people would have folded, but our guys fought back. I thought after the first quarter we really controlled the game. We were physical and poised. I thought Trakell Murray played like a grown man Friday, and our offensive line and halfbacks opened holes for him. Credit the defense for huge stops when we needed them. Overall, it was a total team effort.

“We now not only have a playoff hope, but also a chance to win the region,” said Peeler. “We are excited to prepare for a very physical and well-coached Beaufort team at our place, in front of a home crowd with high stakes. This scenario is why you play the game.”