Cougars drop Region VII-AAAA opener to Hilton Head

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 10:09 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Cougar varsity football team dropped its Region VII-AAAA opener against Hilton Head High School 28-7 Friday Oct. 18 on Homecoming Night. The Cougars dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Colleton County accrued 147 total yards in the game, including 118 yards of passing. The Cougars had six penalties, one turnover and one thrown interception.

The Seahawks scored first with 1:20 remaining in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Colleton County answered in the second quarter following a big run by Trakell Murray, followed by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Edwardian Stansel to Jorryn Simmons (McMillan, kick) to tie the game with 11:16 remaining in the second quarter. Hilton Head answered, scoring on a rushing touchdown with 4:24 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks led 14-7 heading into halftime.

Hilton Head scored twice more in the third quarter and once in the fourth to put the game out of reach for Colleton County.

Quarterback Edwardian Stansel was 12-27 in passing for 118 yards and one touchdown. Trakell Murray had 33 rushing yards and 41 receiving yards. Jorryn Simmons had 57 receiving yards and scored the lone touchdown for Colleton County. Jeremiah Mosley had 13 receiving yards.

On defense, Jaccare Stevens had eight solo tackles and five assists. Daryl Green had five solo tackles and five assists. Nayrone Holmes had four solo tackles and eight assists.

“I was very disappointed in the way we played Friday evening,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “I give Hilton Head credit for playing well, but thought we played exceptionally poor in terms of our focus — especially up front on both sides of the ball.

“We can’t win without a more physical effort. We’ll correct that this week, I assure you. You will see a much more physical team come Friday. Our seniors must lead and focus on the little things that make a difference.”

The Cougars will travel to Bluffton High School (1-6, 0-1) Friday Oct. 25 for a Region VII-AAAA contest.