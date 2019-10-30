Cougar Cross-Country competes in Region Championships

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 10:58 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Cross-Country team competed in the Region VII-AAAA Championships held Saturday Oct. 26 at Bluffton High School. The Cougars finished in fourth place in the region behind Hilton Head High School, Bluffton and Beaufort. The Lady Cougars were not eligible to compete for a team finish due to a limited roster.

Results for the Lady Cougars in the 5,000-meter run include: 27 – Reese Carlock (27:16.81) and 28 – Dorothy Dessoye (27:22.86).

Results for the Cougars in the 5,000-meter run are: 14 – Blaine Cook (19:18.18); 21 – Tyler Scites (19:55.36); 32 – Bryan Hiers (21:27.60); 33 – Evan Stroble (21:50.78); 40 – Nathan Erwin (27:18.81) and 41 – Willis Stivender (27:44.93).

“The Cougar Cross-Country team excelled at the region championship,” said Coach MyLinda O’Quinn. “Six of the eight runners all broke their personal records. Blaine Cook decreased his time by 21 seconds and Tyler Scites ran in the 19’s with a time of 19:55. Bryan Hiers beat his record by 30 seconds and Evan Stroble knocked off one minute and 17 seconds. Nathan Erwin was fostering a knee injury and couldn’t run as well, while Willis Stivender keeps bringing his time down. Reece Carelock ran 41 seconds faster and Dorothy Dessoye was close to her record. The effort put out by the team was outstanding, and I hope to see this continued determination at our state qualifier meet.”

The Cougar Cross-Country team will travel to Darlington Middle School Saturday Nov. 9 to compete in the Lower State Championships.