Cottageville Police pretty in pink
by The Press and Standard | October 24, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 11:00 am
Cottageville police wore pink this week in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pictured are Lt. Colson, Pvt. Cook, Pvt. Colson, D.C. Thompson, Hollis Fuse, Chief Cook, Pvt. McCreary, Lt. Jacques and Sgt. Sweat.
