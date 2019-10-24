Cottageville Police pretty in pink

Cottageville police wore pink this week in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pictured are Lt. Colson, Pvt. Cook, Pvt. Colson, D.C. Thompson, Hollis Fuse, Chief Cook, Pvt. McCreary, Lt. Jacques and Sgt. Sweat.