Cottageville healthy

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 12:58 pm

Cottageville Elementary has won the Bronze Award for implementation of National Healthy Schools’ criteria.

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s National Healthy Schools Award is an honor given to showcase and acknowledge schools that have implemented changes to create healthier school environments.

The National Healthy Schools Award is a prestigious achievement that celebrates the hard work involved in creating a healthier school. Awards are granted at the bronze, silver and gold levels.

Cottageville Elementary has implemented healthy changes to the school environment, including a walking track, a healthy and wellness website, stress breaks, student running clubs, community runs and walks, nutrition improvements, a water policy for kids, a garden, farmer’s market, bike-to-school program and others.

Principal Janis Headden and the school also received letters of congratulations from the American Heart Association and the Clinton Foundation.