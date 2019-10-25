Cottageville healthy
by The Press and Standard | October 25, 2019
Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 12:58 pm
Cottageville Elementary has won the Bronze Award for implementation of National Healthy Schools’ criteria.
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s National Healthy Schools Award is an honor given to showcase and acknowledge schools that have implemented changes to create healthier school environments.
The National Healthy Schools Award is a prestigious achievement that celebrates the hard work involved in creating a healthier school. Awards are granted at the bronze, silver and gold levels.
Cottageville Elementary has implemented healthy changes to the school environment, including a walking track, a healthy and wellness website, stress breaks, student running clubs, community runs and walks, nutrition improvements, a water policy for kids, a garden, farmer’s market, bike-to-school program and others.
Principal Janis Headden and the school also received letters of congratulations from the American Heart Association and the Clinton Foundation.
