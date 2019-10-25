;

Cottageville healthy

Cottageville Elementary has won the Bronze Award for implementation of National Healthy Schools’ criteria.
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s National Healthy Schools Award is an honor given to showcase and acknowledge schools that have implemented changes to create healthier school environments.
The National Healthy Schools Award is a prestigious achievement that celebrates the hard work involved in creating a healthier school. Awards are granted at the bronze, silver and gold levels.
Cottageville Elementary has implemented healthy changes to the school environment, including a walking track, a healthy and wellness website, stress breaks, student running clubs, community runs and walks, nutrition improvements, a water policy for kids, a garden, farmer’s market, bike-to-school program and others.
Principal Janis Headden and the school also received letters of congratulations from the American Heart Association and the Clinton Foundation.

CLEAN SCHOOLS. Presented at the school board were the award winners for Clean and Safe Schools. First place award winner was Joe Evans (far right) of Black Street, in second place was Nathan Simpson (center with Principal Janis Headden) of Cottageville, and in third was Forest Hills represented by Dr. Foster (far left).

