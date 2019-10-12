Come see ‘Dumbo’ at CMC on Oct. 19
by The Press and Standard | October 12, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 11:08 am
Colleton Medical Center will host a “Movie on the lawn” event next Saturday Oct. 19 featuring the Disney movie “Dumbo.”
The event will open at 5 p.m. for guests to enjoy face painting, balloon art, popcorn, Grill 142 Food Truck and sweets! First 100 kids to arrive will receive a special gift bag for attending!
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie under the stars. The movie will begin at dusk around 6:45 p.m.
RSVP to attend (843) 782-2525 or go to ColletonMedical.com/Movie.
