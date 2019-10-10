Colleton Fire-Rescue dives right in

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:41 am

About four years ago, Battalion Chief Brent Dalton requested another assignment with Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

“I had obtained my dive certification through the department and expressed my interest in managing the dive team,” Dalton explained.

He got his wish. Since then, Dalton said, “We have been trying to restart it. We had sent a bunch of people to dive training years prior but (because of fire-rescue’s multitude of duties) it was not being managed independently.”

One of the first things he did was begin updating the equipment. Some of the equipment, he said, was old and outdated.

His second immediate priority was “getting interested personnel trained on it.”

Since taking over the dive team, Dalton said, “We went from having five or six people dive-certified to, at last count, having 24 dive-certified.”

But receiving the certification needed to be a diver with SCUBA gear is just the first step in the training.

After obtaining the SCUBA certification, the members of the dive team move on to the training to become certified as public safety rescue divers.

For the SCUBA certification training, Fire-Rescue works with an independent dive instructor who is certified by the Professional Association of Dive Instructors.

Obtaining that certification involves classroom work as well as actual dives.

The instructor takes his students to several springs in Florida. The clear waters of the springs are instrumental in safely getting those SCUBA certification dives accomplished, because the clear water makes it easier to see if divers are having any issues.

“Our goal is to have all of our divers certified as public safety rescue divers, the training level above a diver certification,” Dalton said. The instructors teach their students about evidence recovery techniques, search patterns and the other factors that need to be learned to obtain the PSRD certification.

Next year, Dalton hopes to have the SCUBA certification instruction done in-house.

About a year and a half ago, Dalton received his dive master certification. The next step is for him to “get 100 dives under my belt.” When he reaches that point, he can work on obtaining his instructor certification.

The divers on Fire-Rescue’s dive team “have a wide variety of experience,” Dalton said. Some are fully trained; some are basic open water divers. The team is also composed of both paid and volunteer firefighters.

Having 24 members on the dive team assures Fire-Rescue that there are members working every shift. The goal is to have two or three divers already working if it becomes necessary to respond to a call for assistance as quickly as possible.

The operation of Fire-Rescue’s lone boat does not have to be done by a member of the dive team; anyone in the department who has taken the South Carolina Boaters Course can operate the boat. But “I wish we had more boats,” Dalton said.

But that is not a priority concern, Dalton said, as “we work in conjunction with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, and they have several boats. We come together as one big team and solve the problem, whatever it may be.”

Often the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will send a boat to join in the search for a drowning victim. But, Dalton points out, SCDNR has a longer travel time to get to the scene. “We can get people in the water faster,” he said. Hopefully, the dive team can get to the scene and get the drowning victim out of the water fast enough to try and resuscitate the victim.

Fortunately, Fire-Rescue’s dive team is only involved in a few emergency calls.

They work the three rivers (the Edisto, Ashepoo and Combahee) and ponds. Dalton said the Fire-Rescue has only made one trip to Edisto Beach in recent years. A truck was found in a retaining pond at the golf course and the dive team was called to go down and see if there was a body in the vehicle.

If there is a problem in the ocean, he said, Edisto Beach calls on the Charleston Rescue Squad. “They can get there faster by water than we can by land.”

Because the number of calls is limited, continuous training to keep the team’s skill levels up is a necessity.

The tools of the trade for the dive team are a mixture of high and low tech.

“The biggest thing we did was transition to a full-face mask that allows us to have a piece of equipment called a buddy phone,” Dalton said.

“We are able to talk to each other underwater via the buddy phone and we are able to talk to people on the surface,” he explained. “Communicating with divers underwater increases the efficiency of the dive search and it also increases the safety of the divers exponentially.

“Over the last year, we were lucky enough to obtain a side camera sonar system,” Dalton added. “That allows us to take the boat and move up and down the river much faster than we can doing it underwater.

“It gives us an image of the bottom and what is on it. It is not so detailed that we can tell the difference between a rock and piece of equipment,” Dalton said, “but we can see that there is something down there and go investigate it.

“In the past we used the sonar to locate victims. We are not spending hours looking for the victim — we can locate them in 20 or 30 minutes,” he said.

There is one low-tech tool found in every garage and most kitchen catchall drawers that has to be in the diver’s go-bag if he or she is going to be searching one of the county’s three rivers: a screwdriver.

Most of the dive team’s calls send them to the Edisto River. “Diving the Edisto has a whole host of challenges,” Dalton said.

“When the current is ripping through there at three or four knots, it is really hard for us to be able to search. We literally have to take screwdrivers and use them like icepicks — drive them into the bottom to kind of control our movements when we are on the bottom searching,” Dalton explained.

Another problem with the Edisto River is the limited visibility. The current, time of year, how high the water is all play a factor in the visibility. “Typically, you can only see a foot or two and that is on a good day,” Dalton said. “A lot of it is blindly sweeping out in hopes that we can find something.

“The other big hazard is trees and the various other items we can get tangled up in underwater,” Dalton said.

When diving the Edisto River, he said, “you have to be cognizant of all that.”

Divers working the Ashepoo and the Combahee rivers face the same problems with current and limited visibility.

But getting tangled up with trees and other debris littering the bottom of the Edisto River is not a factor on the Ashepoo and Combahee.

“They have less obstructions in them but the drawback we have to worry about is large predators like alligators.”

Dalton said typically the alligators want to stay away from you. He has never heard of a diver having a problem with an alligator underwater but “I have known divers who have come out of the water near marsh grass and came nose-to-nose with one out sunning itself. It is something to keep in the back of your mind.”