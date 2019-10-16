Colleton County inducts six into Hall of Fame

The Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted six members during pregame ceremonies Friday Oct. 11 at Cougar Stadium.

This year’s inductees included (pictured L-R) Nick Adams, Walterboro High School Bulldog Football (represented by his aunt, Sonja Fryar); Ashira Dobison, Colleton County High School Lady Cougar Softball; Steven Ford, Colleton County High School Cougar Football (represented by his mother; Allyson Bridge Griffin, Walterboro High School Bulldog Tennis; Bryan Davis, Walterboro High School Bulldog Football; and Perry Smalls, Walterboro High School Bulldog Baseball.

Nick Adams, one of six inductees for the Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Adams, who resides in Atlanta, was stuck in traffic and arrived shortly after the pre-game ceremony. However, it didn’t stop him from being recognized as his aunt, Sonja Fryar, jogged down from the stands and stood in for him.