CMC safety tips for a great Halloween

“Halloween is a fun time and awareness is what helps parents and children make sure they stay safe,” says Colleton Medical Center ER Director, Dr. Thomas Martin.

Martin recommends the following tips for safe trick-or-treating:

Be visible: Use reflective tape or safety lights on costumes and bags. Carry flashlights or use glow necklaces and bracelets to make sure that you are visible to drivers and other trick-or-treaters.

Be together: Trick-or-treat in groups with adult supervision and avoid houses and places that are not well lit.

Be cautious: Check costumes to make sure they are not too long and that children can see clearly through any masks.

Use street smarts: Stay on sidewalks and cross the street at crosswalks and intersections.

Drive safely: Slow down and be vigilant in residential areas.

Drive actively: Do not use cell phones, limit conversation, eating or other distracting activities while driving.

Drive sober: Do not consume alcohol and drive. Have a designated driver or call a ride service like Uber or Lyft.

“Many children have food allergies that can be triggered by common ingredients in Halloween treats,” said Dr. Martin. “Allergic reactions can include skin irritation, vomiting, stuffy nose, stomach cramps, diarrhea and difficulty breathing.”

A recommendation for people handing candy out is to add non-food items in a separate bucket from their candy to help make sure that children with food allergies have a safe and incident-free experience this Halloween. Options to consider include stickers, glow sticks and wands, coloring books, activity sheets, pencils, tattoos, bookmarks or bubbles. Dr. Martin also reminds parents who have children with allergies to prepare by taking a medical emergency kit with them while trick or treating.

“All parents should carefully screen candy for allergens and to ensure the candy is unopened. It is also good to plan in advance so that children don’t consume too much candy in one night,” Dr. Martin said.

“It’s all about the magic of Halloween and fun with friends. Whether trick-or-treating or driving through a neighborhood to get to a destination, being intentional about our safety and the safety of those around us can make Halloween enjoyable for all.”