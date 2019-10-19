CMC presents service awards
by The Press and Standard | October 19, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 1:29 pm
Colleton Medical Center presented its 2019 annual Employee Service Awards on Oct. 8, celebrating employees with five to 30 years of service to the hospital.
Jimmy Hiott, CEO, thanked everyone for their many years of dedicated service.
-
-
5 YEARS. From left, Kevin Hartzog, Angie Griffin, Dedra Bostic, Laurie Crosby, Sarah Glaholt, Megan Kinard, Jamey Shock, Kayla Young
-
-
10 YEARS. From left, Patty Crosby, Debra Crosby, Ashley Leviner
-
-
15 YEARS. From left, Michelle O’Quinn, Belinda Bailey, Kimberly Hartzog, Veronica Taylor
-
-
25 YEARS OF SERVICE. Cindy Craven
-
-
20 YEARS. From left, Paula Stephens, Nicole Bodison, Cindra Marquette, Alison Jirel, Latasha McTeer, Beth Prescott, Melissa Polk
-
-
30 YEARS OF SERVICE. From left, Donna Kubik, Sharlene Linder, Priscilla Fell
