Civitans install new officers

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:54 pm

New Civitan officers were installed on October 14.

Dr. Misty Konow, the S.C. State Governor of Civitans International, was on hand to present the new officers.

Ken Hill is Civitan president for 2020; Maryann Blake, president-elect; Paul Walker, treasurer; Donald Davis, secretary; and Arnold Zipperer, Sue Keith, and Eric Campbell are board members.

A plaque was presented to the past President Dean Redd, while appreciation awards were given to Paul Walker and Donald Davis.

The local chapter also presented a plaque to Donald Davis, who was named Civitan of the Year.

Eric Campbell was named “Civitan Citizen of the Year” for his contribution in healing Colleton County after the tragic death of RaNiya Wright earlier this year.

This is an important year for Civitans. The local chapter is enjoying its 63rd anniversary here in Colleton County.

Civitan International is an organization dedicated to helping people in their own communities. Civitans of Colleton County raise money throughout the year to help fund the local First Steps, Special Olympics, brain tumor research, learning disability and autism assistance. They provide USC Salk scholarships to three deserving Colleton County High School seniors each year, and contribute in sending students to Boys State and Girls State.

Long-standing member Donald Davis is proud of local Civitans.

“Each year during the Rice Festival, our biggest promotion is cooking the largest bowl of rice. This raises the most funds for our worthwhile projects,” said Davis.

Civitans have been helping people since the organization’s founding in 1917 by a group of businessmen determined to make a difference in their community. It was in the 1950s, that Civitan adopted a special emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities.

A part of their mission is the Civitan International Research Center, located on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Through an ongoing financial commitment from Civitans, this research facility studies disorders such as autism, Down syndrome, brain tumors, epilepsy and many more.

Civitans have been working in this area for over six decades, and in that time, their efforts have improved the lives of many Colleton residents.