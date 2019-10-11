Civic Center absorbed by county government

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:59 am

Colleton County officials are preparing to take over the operation of the Colleton Civic Center.

County Council members came out of the executive session portion of their Oct. 1 meeting and approved a resolution for the county to assume the day-to-day operation of the Civic Center.

Tracy Johnston, vice chairman of the Colleton Civic Center Board of Directors, said that this summer when Jean Harrigal stepped down after spending eight years as executive director, the board decided to approach the county about taking over operations.

County Administrator Kevin Griffin said that the board believes they were “at a crossroads with Jean Harrigal moving on. I think at that point they felt it was time to look at some options.

“They approached us and we had a couple of conversations,” Griffin said. “It is our building. We had to do something with it.”

In addition with the conversations with the board members, he added, the county has also talked to Walterboro and USC Salkahatchie about the Colleton Civic Center’s future.

At the start of the transition, Colleton Museum, Farmers Market and Colleton Commercial Kitchen Director Matt Mardell and his staff will oversee the operation of the center.

“We’ll do it through the museum because they already do a ton of events,” Griffin said. Because the museum complex is about two blocks from the Civic Center, the museum staff will be able to quickly respond to any questions or issues at the entertainment center.

“Right now we are just going to absorb the costs and see how it goes,” Griffin said.

Johnston agreed that the change is still in its transitional phase and decisions such as whether the board will be dissolved or remain in place have yet to be made.

Griffin said funding for Civic Center operations is not a problem.

“I am excited. I think there are some neat things we can do with it,” he added.

“We have enjoyed a lot of support from the county residents,” Johnston said. “We hope they continue to support the Civic Center as it grows and changes.”