City sponsors airport infrastructure grant

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:44 am

Walterboro Council members, during their Oct. 1 session, signed off on serving as the grant sponsors for federal money that will come to the Lowcountry Regional Airport to address a failing storm water management system.

The system, installed at the airport in the 1940s and 1950s, is deteriorating and needs to be replaced.

The Federal Aviation Administration designated the city to act as the sponsor for the grant application. The city and Colleton County jointly own the regional airport.

The FFA has awarded the airport a $3,417,832 grant to undertake the drainage improvements at the airport.

 Council members approved the city’s new loitering ordinance after no one appeared to voice comments during the public hearing for the ordinance.

The old loitering law was repealed in 2010 when Walterboro conducted a recodification of the city’s codebook.

Replacing the old code has been a topic of discussion for both the city council and Walterboro Police Department.

The code is patterned after the Charleston loitering ordinance.

 With the work on the I-95 Business Loop Project on Jefferies Boulevard between Elizabeth and Benson streets in the downtown area nearing completion, council switched its focus on the next portion of the beautification project.

Walterboro City Manager Jeff Molinari said that the mast arms that will elevate the traffic signals in the downtown area are set to be delivered at the end of this month.

The final portions of the work should be completed by the end of November.

Following an executive session, council members approved issuing Stantec, an engineering firm, a $138,000 to perform a drainage study on the next and largest stage of the Loop Project later this year. The city plans to issue one contract that will cover all the remaining work between Exit 53 and the intersection of North Jefferies Boulevard and Bells Highway.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is requiring the drainage study as part of its review of the plans for the next phase.

SCDOT is also requiring the city to revise the location and size of some of the medians to provide necessary space for U-turns.

Molinari anticipates that work will take approximately four months.

 During the executive session, council members also discussed the plans for possible changes to the Ireland Creek green space adjacent to the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary.

The city is interested in taking a comprehensive look at the beautification and functionality of Ireland Creek that could include creating a park-like area as one of its components.

 The fate of a city-owned residence in the 100 block of McDaniel Street was also a topic of discussion in the executive session.

The city previously rented the house to a Walterboro Police Department officer to maintain a stronger law enforcement presence in that area.

The house is now unoccupied and consideration is being given to demolishing it because of its condition.

 Council members discussed, but did not act on, proposed changes in the City Appearance Board’s by-laws.

City Manager Jeff Molinari said he would need to obtain additional information from Keep America Beautiful concerning future financial and operational requirements before any council action on the proposed by-law changes.

The city is becoming a Keep America Beautiful community. The name of the board will be changed to City Appearance Board, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.

 Council members approved a proclamation honoring the South Carolina Artisans Center on its 25th anniversary. The Artisans Center became a reality on Oct. 10, 1994.

 Preparations are underway for another institutional birthday party.

 Council approved closing Lucas Street between Hampton and Carn streets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 for the Walterboro Fire Department’s 150th anniversary celebration.

 The Colleton County Arts Council sought permission to close Walter Street between Washington and Wichman streets for a block party fundraising event to be held in conjunction for the First Thursday event on Nov. 7.

The event will include a craft beer tasting, live music and a cook-off.