City police to host Halloween drive through
by The Press and Standard | October 23, 2019 3:23 pm
THE FIRST HALLOWEEN DRIVE THROUGH EVENT will be held by the Walterboro Police Department on Friday Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. on Lucas Street. The entrance will be on Hampton Street beside the City Water Department — turn onto Lucas Street and exit on Carn Street. Youngsters may dress in costumes and receive free treats as well as give-aways for Halloween. Everyone will receive a light to be seen and safe on Halloween. For information call Lt. Amye Stivender, 843-782-1008.
