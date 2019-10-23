City police to host Halloween drive through

THE FIRST HALLOWEEN DRIVE THROUGH EVENT will be held by the Walterboro Police Department on Friday Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. on Lucas Street. The entrance will be on Hampton Street beside the City Water Department — turn onto Lucas Street and exit on Carn Street. Youngsters may dress in costumes and receive free treats as well as give-aways for Halloween. Everyone will receive a light to be seen and safe on Halloween. For information call Lt. Amye Stivender, 843-782-1008.