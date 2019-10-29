City Fire Department 150th anniversary Saturday Nov. 20

THE 150th ANNIVERSARY of the Walterboro Fire Department will be celebrated Saturday Nov. 2, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the grass field at the corner of Carn and Lucas streets. The free event will feature fire safety, jump castles, the smoke house, a chili cookoff and ice cream.