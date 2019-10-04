CCMS students learn about building self-esteem
by The Press and Standard | October 4, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 2, 2019 at 2:56 pm
Colleton Middle School students learned about dealing with depression, stress and failure on Friday Sept. 27.
The program, Etiquette for Success, was presented by the Board of Directors (Michael Holoman and Gerard Droze) and the Dream Motivators (Magdline Monroe and Shiela Keaise.)
About 100 sixth-graders got to participate in an “Etiquette Feud,” breakout sessions with the presenters and a “Battle of the Minds.” Each received a variety of materials and refreshments.
The event was co-sponsored by the Colleton County Memorial Library’s Children’s Department.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.