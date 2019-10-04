CCMS students learn about building self-esteem

Last Updated: October 2, 2019 at 2:56 pm

Colleton Middle School students learned about dealing with depression, stress and failure on Friday Sept. 27.

The program, Etiquette for Success, was presented by the Board of Directors (Michael Holoman and Gerard Droze) and the Dream Motivators (Magdline Monroe and Shiela Keaise.)

About 100 sixth-graders got to participate in an “Etiquette Feud,” breakout sessions with the presenters and a “Battle of the Minds.” Each received a variety of materials and refreshments.

The event was co-sponsored by the Colleton County Memorial Library’s Children’s Department.