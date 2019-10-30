CCHS: Donae Bowens crowned Miss Homecoming

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 10:50 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Donae Bowens was crowned as the 2019 Colleton County High School Homecoming Queen on Friday Oct. 18 during halftime activities against Hilton Head High School.

The homecoming court included: Brooke Shaw, Miss Freshman; Taylor Gertrude, Miss Sophomore; Chayla Fields, Miss Junior; and Byonka McElveen, Miss Senior.

Other candidates included: sophomores Allison Infinger and Lei-Ann Rease; juniors Hannah Robertson and Mariah Aquilera; and seniors Coriyanah Chisolm and Zahara Ellison.

Other homecoming activities included a school-wide pep rally, paint soccer, a penny war, bowling, a dance-off, senior tailgate and a staff cookout.