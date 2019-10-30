CCHS: Donae Bowens crowned Miss Homecoming
by The Press and Standard | October 30, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 10:50 am
By CINDY CROSBY
Donae Bowens was crowned as the 2019 Colleton County High School Homecoming Queen on Friday Oct. 18 during halftime activities against Hilton Head High School.
The homecoming court included: Brooke Shaw, Miss Freshman; Taylor Gertrude, Miss Sophomore; Chayla Fields, Miss Junior; and Byonka McElveen, Miss Senior.
Other candidates included: sophomores Allison Infinger and Lei-Ann Rease; juniors Hannah Robertson and Mariah Aquilera; and seniors Coriyanah Chisolm and Zahara Ellison.
Other homecoming activities included a school-wide pep rally, paint soccer, a penny war, bowling, a dance-off, senior tailgate and a staff cookout.
