C. Herbert Jackson | Obituary

C. Herbert Jackson

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Mr. C. Herbert Jackson, husband of Ruby Smoak Jackson, passed away Friday evening, October 25, 2019 at Trident Medical Center in Charleston. He was 75.

Mr. Jackson was born in Colleton County July 29, 1944 a son of the late Claude H. Jackson and Ermine Zeigler Jackson. He graduated from Walterboro High School, and was a retired machinist and general foreman from the Charleston Navy Shipyard. He attended the Cottageville Baptist Church, and loved spending time outdoors fishing, boating and riding his tractor. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two daughters, Julie Jackson Smyly (Grayson) of Round O, and Vikki Jackson Maggi (Greg) of Walterboro. He has two grandchildren, Brent McMillan and Lee Smyly, as well as two sisters, Barbara Carter (Larry) of Lodge, and Frances Ritter (Tommy) of Walterboro. Mr. Jackson leaves behind a brother-in-law, Norman Kennedy and three devoted, lifelong friends, Buddy McElhenney, Carl Finger, and George Washington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Kennedy. There are a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held Monday morning, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 in the chapel.