Boyfriend arrested in death

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 10:48 am

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested the boyfriend of Ida Mays, 47, of Cottageville in connection with her death.

Paul Frazier Dewitt III, 46, of Cottageville, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with her death on Oct. 15 at a residence in the 100 block of Bridge Road, north of Cottageville.

Dewitt appeared in Colleton County Magistrate Court on Oct. 16 for a bond hearing on the charges.

He was ordered held without bond on the murder charge and had bond on the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge set at $50,000.

A magistrate is not allowed to set a bond on a murder charge which can only be done by a Circuit Court judge.

The arrest affidavit filed against Dewitt states he allegedly claimed he had accidently shot May with a .20 gauge shotgun.

The sheriff’s office incident report filed in the shooting stated Dewitt said the shotgun accidently gone off as he was placing it in a motor vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, evidence collected at the scene and information provided to the investigators led them to believe the shot had been intentionally fired during a domestic dispute.

A call to emergency dispatch shortly before 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 sent safety forces to Bridge Road.

Members of the Cottageville Police Department arrived first; Bridge Road is just north of the town’s border. They secured the area and awaited the arrival of the Colleton County Sheriff Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Mays was found unconscious on the ground.

Fire-rescue personnel quickly treated Mays at the scene before rushing her to the Emergency Department of the Colleton Medical Center.

Mays was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center shortly after she arrived at the facility.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey, following an autopsy at the forensic unit at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, listed Mays cause of death as a gunshot to the back. He ruled the death a homicide.