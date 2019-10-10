Beaufort chase concludes in Green Pond

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:50 am

A South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper is on administrative leave while the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigates the discharge of his weapon in Beaufort County.

The incident in which the trooper discharged his gun turned into a pursuit that came to an end in Colleton County on the evening of Oct. 1.

According to a release from the state’s Department of Public Safety, while on duty at around 8:27 p.m., the trooper observed a vehicle on U.S. 21 in Beaufort County as the driver reportedly disregarded a traffic signal.

The trooper activated his blue lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and the trooper began a pursuit of the fleeing vehicle.

At one point during the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle lost control, coming to a stop. The trooper approached the vehicle and during that time, he discharged his department-issued firearm.

The vehicle again fled, and the trooper pursued the driver into Colleton County on Green Pond Highway.

After entering Colleton County, another trooper joined the pursuit. While on Green Pond Highway, a trooper performed two Pursuit Intervention Technique (P.I.T.) maneuvers before successfully disabling the fleeing vehicle.

Two troopers were able to detain the fleeing suspect without further incident.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene to evaluate the suspect for injuries but the suspect refused medical treatment. Neither the suspect nor the troopers were injured in the incident.

SLED is investigating the discharge of the trooper’s firearm per department protocol.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision that occurred as a result of the trooper conducting the P.I.T. maneuver.

The trooper who discharged his service weapon has been placed on administrative duty.

The suspect, Robert Lamont Wilson, 32, of St. Helena Island was arrested on charges of disregarding a traffic control device, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle and having an expired vehicle license.