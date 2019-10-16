Band wins championship in Coastal Empire contest

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue won the Overall Grand Championship at the 2019 Coastal Empire Classic Marching Contest at Effingham County High School in Georgia this past Saturday.

The Band of Blue scored a 92.7 and earned a superior rating. The Band of Blue competed with 13 total bands. The band won the Gold Division Class, Class 4A, High Music, High Overall Effect and High Color Guard on Saturday Oct. 12. A huge crowd from Colleton County followed the Band of Blue to this Georgia contest. The Band of Blue has won this contest for the past four years in row.

The Band of Blue gave a very spirited performance and the crowd’s reaction was incredible. Director Tom Finigan and staff were very pleased with the effort this past week during practice. “We worked extremely hard this past week. We put in a lot of new changes in music and visuals and the band handled them well,” said Band Director Tom Finigan. “The crowd response to Red Rock Mountain is great! It’s a fun classic western show. The costumes, the props, the drill and the music really get you involved. We still have a few minor things to correct but the band is on pace for the Lower State Championships this week.”

The Band of Blue will travel to Columbia where White Knoll will play host to the SCBDA Lower State Championship this Saturday Oct. 19. The Band of Blue will march at 6 p.m. in an early evening performance with awards at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. For more information and directions visit the Band of Blue Facebook Page.

The 2019 Band of Blue show “Red Rock Mountain” features music composed by Rossana Gallante.

The drum major is: Megan Gooding.

Band captains: Shaleisha Funn and Hans Gabriel.

Assistant band captains: Logan Bailey and William Finigan.

Guard captains: Morgan Dandridge, Caitlyn Crosby and Hannah Haley.

Quarter masters: Logan Bailey, Logan Lemacks, Bryan Ketchum, William Finigan, Megan Gooding and Hans Gabriel.

Percussion captain: Satterence Robinson.

Percussion lieutenants: George Ritchie and Adam Robertson.

Percussion sergeant: Tyquan Ferguson.

Woodwind lieutenants: Sydney Howard, Alyssa Gethers and Logan Lemacks.

Woodwind sergeants: Chandler Ballew, Savannah Bongiorno, Christina Morrall.

Brass lieutenants: Faith Mays and Bryan Ketchum.

Brass sergeants: Jermia Christian and Camren Moultrie.

The Band of Blue Booster Club is now selling fresh Florida citrus to help the band students to travel to Philadelphia next November for the Dunkin’ Donuts ABC-6 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Band of Blue Booster Club is also selling Southern Sheets bed linens for $40 a set. See any band member this week to place your order in time for Christmas.