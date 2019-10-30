Band wins 10th in state

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 10:45 am

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue gave an outstanding performance and earned a top 10 ranking at the 2019 4A SCBDA State Marching Band Championships held this past Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

The Band of Blue placed 10th overall with a score of 83.05. There were 16 finalist bands of the 48 4A programs in the state that qualified for the annual South Carolina Band Directors Association State Marching Band Championships.

The Band of Blue performed its show “Red Rock Mountain” to a near capacity audience in Columbia.

The Band of Blue has been a top 12 finalist in the state every year in 4A and 5A since 1976.

Director Tom Finigan said, “We are very proud of our Band of Blue! The band gave a strong performance today and earned a 10th place ranking. Ending the year in the top 10 is a big deal. This means so much to our program! This year’s 4A division was very close and scores were within tenths. Our band should be proud of how much they have grown as musicians and performers. Our seniors have been finalists every year they marched in the Band of Blue.”

Finigan went on to thank assistant directors Nick Infinger, Cathy Meshach and Clay Blackwood and staff Thomas Finigan, Bailey Raez, Ryan Krywinski, Michaela Bennett, Megan Newton, Anthony Crimley, Cody Dalton, Taylor Fussell and Maria Manaeva. Thanks also to Bob Buckner, Tim Hinton, Mary White and Cliff Walker for writing an outstanding show. Band of Blue Booster president is Randy Ballew.

“We had a huge fan base and it is amazing the amount of support we have at competitions. We have the best boosters and parents in S.C.! Thank you to our students for being the kind of young people we can all be proud of. Red Rock Mountain was a crowd favorite!” Finigan said.

Nation Ford High School earned first place honors with White Knoll earning second and Lexington earning third.

Scores were:

16 – Goose Creek 73.75

15 – Socastee 75.55

14 – Wade Hampton 75.7

13 – Rock Hill 78.5

12 – Spartanburg 80.8

11 – Riverside 81.2

10 – Colleton County Band of Blue 83.05

9 – Laurens 83.1

8 – Blythewood 83.7

7 – Dutch Fork 84.55

6 – Stratford 87.15

5 – Easley 89.15

4 – York 89.55

3 – Lexington 89.8

2 – White Knoll 92.5

1 – Nation Ford 93.3

The Band of Blue will perform once more this Friday Nov. 1 for the final time at Cougar Stadium for a home football game. This performance is Parents’ Night.

More information will be available on the Band of Blue Facebook or Twitter page.

The Band of Blue is holding its annual fruit sale until November 14. The band is fundraising for its performance in the 2020 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia next November. The Band of Blue is also selling bed sheets. See any band member to place your order.

If you would like to make a donation or help, call the band room at 843-782-0034 or contact Band of Blue Booster President Randy Ballew or Treasurer Jamie Bunton.

Video link to the 2019 Band of Blue performing Red Rock Mountain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnWreDd_UNo&t=29s