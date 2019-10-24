Band of Blue places fourth in Lower State championship

Last Updated: October 24, 2019 at 9:08 am

For the first time in the history of the SCBDA State Marching Championships, the 2019 Lower State Championships were held indoors at the gymnasium at White Knoll High School this past Saturday.

With heavy rain and wind forecast for this past Saturday, South Carolina Band Directors Association officials moved the event indoors. Bands performed their show in a “stand still formation” with some body work and full color guards. Bands were judged more on their music performance than their marching or visual production.

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue placed fourth in Class 4A. The Band of Blue scored an 87.05 earning a superior rating and qualifying for the 44th year in row for the State Marching Band Championship.

This is the highest placement for the Band of Blue at Lower State since 2011. The top eight bands move on to the State Marching Band Championships. The following Lower State bands — Stratford, Lexington, White Knoll, Colleton County, Blythewood, Dutch Fork Goose Creek and Socastee — all earned spots in next weekend’s contest at Spring Valley High School.

Upper State 4A schools joining the Band of Blue at state are Nation Ford, Easley, York, Spartanburg, Laurens, Rock Hill, Riverside and Wade Hampton (Greenville).

The Band of Blue performed their classic western show Red Rock Mountain. The show begins with a tuba solo by William Finigan and is accented with a dance feature from Morgan Dandridge. Pianist Sean Fanchette adds a quick time solo for effect to the opener along with the battery percussion.

The second part of the show starts out with a very heroic brass quartet from Euphonium Faith Mays, Tuba William Finigan, Mellophone Hans Gabriel and Trumpet Logan Bailey. The ballad then builds into a soft and pretty clarinet solo from Sydney Howard, who is then joined by Shaleshia Funn for a beautiful clarinet duet accented by guard members Jazz Hamilton and Emma Nesmith.

The closer also features the tuba section in a solo section and has a mellophone solo again from Hans Gabriel.

The show “really works well for us!” said Band Director Tom Finigan. “We got the tempo up over 160 beats a minute and at that pace, it’s really exciting. Red Rock Mountain is a great piece of music and has melodies that are very playable. The band is really playing well right now.”

Finigan said that the hard work the Band of Blue staff has put in over the past three months has paid off. “Nick Infinger, Cathy Meshach, Clay Blackwood, Thomas Finigan, Bailey Raez and Ryan Krywinski have done an outstanding job preparing this year’s group,” he said.

“We were thrilled with our fourth-place ranking. We are finally getting the scores we thought we would get this time of the year. The Band of Blue has been through one of the hottest Septembers on record and has had two tropical storms to deal with that could have effected their season. We are excited to see where we will be in the rankings next weekend at the State Contest,” Finigan said.

The Band Directors are: Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Cathy Meshach and Clay Blackwood.

Band staff includes Thomas Finigan, Bailey Raez, Ryan Krywinski and graduate assistants Cody Dalton, Taylor Fussell, Maria Manaeva, Michaela Bennett, Megan Newton, Tre Ferguson and Anthony Crimley.

Support staff includes drill design by Bob Buckner, music arrangements by Tim Hinton and Cliff Walker. Guard choreography is by Mary White and Abby Milsap.

Drum major is Megan Gooding.

The Band of Blue will be traveling and performing at the 2019 SCBDA State Marching Band Championships this Saturday Oct. 26 at 12:45 p.m. at Spring Valley High School.

The Band of Blue Booster Club is selling fresh Florida citrus and fruit! See any band member for orders or tickets.

“Thank you to Colleton County for your support of your Band of Blue!” Finigan said.