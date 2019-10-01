Bambi Wise | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | October 1, 2019 8:20 am
Bambi Wise
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Bambi Leigh Linder Wise, 39, of Orangeburg, entered into rest Monday evening, September 23, 2019, at the Lexington Medical Center following a courageous and strong willed battle against breast cancer.
Born June 18, 1980, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, she was a daughter of Garner David Linder and Teri Leigh DuBoise Linder.
Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Colston Branch Baptist Church Youth Fund, 655 Sunday School Road, Bamberg, South Carolina 29003.
Funeral services was conducted at 2 o’clock Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019, from Colston Branch Baptist Church, 655 Sunday School Road, Bamberg. The Reverend Shawn Hanks officiated.
