Asbestos testing underway

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 10:47 am

Clearing asbestos first hurdle

of demolishing old Bulldog Stadium.

Inspectors from Summit Engineering, Laboratory and Testing began their asbestos testing at the old Bulldog Stadium Complex the morning of Oct. 17.

The firm, with an office in Charleston, was awarded the Colleton County government contract to conduct the testing on the home bleachers, press box, field house, home concessions, and the ticket booths.

Summit’s $1,400 base bid was the lowest from the seven companies bidding on the project.

In its bid, the company estimated its testing work would be completed in about a week. The contact gives them until Nov. 16 to complete the report.

The assessment of the facilities is to determine if remedial action is needed to contain any asbestos before the county can move forward with advertising for bids for the demolition of the stadium’s facilities. The need to handle any asbestos would increase the cost of the demolition.

Colleton County will use Community Development Block grant funds to cover much of the cost of the demolition.

The plans to demolish the old vacant facility were the result of a cooperative effort between county government, Walterboro and the Colleton County School District.

Colleton County government became involved because it was the governmental entity able to seek the Community Development Block grant. The school district owns the property. Walterboro officials were involved because the stadium is located within the city limits.

Walterboro has obtained CDBG funds previously, but was ineligible to apply for this grant because the city already has several CDBG grants in effect.

Officials got on the fast track when the Lowcountry Community Action Agency informed Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin that one funding plan for federal funds had fallen apart, and there were just a few hours to submit a grant proposal before the filing deadline.

A quick round of calls to the city and school district led to seeking a $500,000 grant to demolish the old stadium.

The demolition would only be undertaken if the grant application was successful.

Local officials have to provide a local match of $50,000 to obtain the federal funds.

Once the structures are removed, the current plan is to turn the 13-acre site into green space for the community.