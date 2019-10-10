Artisans Center celebrates a milestone

South Carolina Artisans Center Executive Director Kristin Mumford said the center’s 25th anniversary celebration begins with an open to the public, drop-in celebration on Oct. 10 during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That, she said, is “our birthday party.”

In addition, Mumford said, the center’s marketing committee is creating events to celebrate the anniversary throughout the year.

The center’s formal celebration will be the masquerade ball on Feb. 20 from 7-11 p.m. at the Bedon-Lucas House. Tickets for the masquerade go on sale in December.

“In December, we will expand our monthly handmade series to include the first three Saturdays with artisans taking part in art shows and an open house,” Mumford said.

Each month, the center will feature an artist in the Huffines Gallery.

Mumford said the art exhibits will be curated “to highlight a particular artist’s artwork; their personal story of where they reside in South Carolina and what inspires them to create their artwork.”