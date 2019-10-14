Annie Everett | Obituary

Annie Everett

A celebration of life for Anne Parrish Everett (nee Austin) is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. October 27 at St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, Walterboro.

Mrs. Everett died peacefully August 10 at the St. John’s Living Center in Jackson, Wyoming with her loving husband, Bob, by her side. They had gone to Wyoming in 2018 where she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She stayed for treatment at the Huntsman Cancer Clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was retired from the Colleton County Assessor’s Office, where she had worked as an appraiser for over twenty years.

Anne was a true southern lady, born in Greenville, SC and residing in South Carolina for her entire life. She lived in Walterboro for almost 49 years and raised her children here. She is survived by her husband Bob Everett; daughters Thea Reeves, and Christy Moore, both of Walterboro; grandchildren Chelsey Reeves, Timothy Reeves, Charles Bailey Jr., and Trevor Hoff, all of Walterboro; and two great-grandchildren.

Anne was an ardent supporter of the arts. She loved the opera and she and Bob would travel long distances to attend performances. Her greatest love and passion was as a gifted landscape and portrait artist. Many of her works are children’s portraits that adorn the walls in homes of parents in Walterboro. Some of her landscapes of the western mountains are to be exhibited in the St. John’s Hospital, Jackson.

She will be forever missed with her gentle spirit, soft voice gracious and radiant smile, hearty laugh and deep faith.

In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Anne’s life and memory by donations to:

Hope Lodge Huntsman Cancer Foundation

375 East 100 South 500 Huntsman Way

Salt Lake City, Utah 84111 Salt Lake City, Utah 84108-1235

St. Jude’s Episcopal Church

907 Wichman St.

Walterboro, SC 29488