An officer’s resolve: Deputy finds missing car

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:49 am

Florida resident Martha Skorupski found a calming, thorough presence on the other end of the telephone as she coped with a family emergency.

Skorupski was at her home several hundred miles away in late September when she contacted the Colleton County Sheriff Office seeking an update on the effort to locate her son’s motor vehicle.

That phone call put her in contact with Colleton County Deputy Christopher Spry.

In an email to Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland, Skorupski praised Spry for “his timely response, his ability to exercise judgment in determining the proper manner to handle the situation, his honesty, his follow through with all the parties concerned and his calm yet authoritative presence.

“By being who he is, he stopped a possible vehicle theft,” Skorupski told Strickland. “This writing is my way of sending out a big thank you for his service and for representing his fellow officers with the utmost dignity and respect.”

After learning that her son’s vehicle and his wallet, containing a spare key and personal papers, had disappeared in Colleton County in late September she contacted the sheriff’s office.

According to Skorupski, someone claiming to be her son’s girlfriend somehow got access to his wallet. The wallet contained a spare key to the vehicle and a variety of the man’s personal paperwork. Then the motor vehicle disappeared.

Family members began doing some of the legwork to locate the vehicle. They identified a woman who might know something about the missing wallet and vehicle.

“Where his (Spry’s) fairness came in. He didn’t take my word for it, he didn’t take her word for it, he investigated it and found out what was going on,” Skorupski said.

The family was able to recover her son’s motor vehicle and wallet. The only thing still missing, Skorupski said, was her son’s driver’s license.

“I believe with all my heart that if Officer Spry had not intervened and acted as quickly as he did, there was no way we were going see that vehicle again,” Skorupski said.