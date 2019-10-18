Alma Jeannette (Sissy) Smith | Obituary

Alma Jeannette (Sissy) Chaplin Smith passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She is survived by her son Perry Chaplin Smith Sr., his wife Terri Lynn Crosby Smith, a grandson, Perry Chaplin (Chap) Smith Jr., (predeceased) by her husband Mendel L Smith Jr. and her Granddaughter Calista Lynn Smith.

Sissy was born on January 26, 1935 in Ravenel, SC, to Malcolm White (Ike) Sr. and Coteen Rentz Chaplin. Shortly afterward the family moved to Whitehouse Plantation, Green Pond SC. In 1955, Sissy married Mendel L Smith Jr. who served in the Army Air Bourn. Upon discharge from the Army, the family located to Nt. Charleston, SC. In 1976 the family relocated to the current family home place in Jacksonboro, SC.

Sissy was a homemaker to her family, a member of the Jacksonboro Baptist Church, where she sang with the choir, and supported her husband of 61 years with his endeavors of the Jacksonboro Baptist Church, the Church Softball League, as well as the Jacksonboro Volunteer Fire Department. Her passions in life were her family, love for fishing, flowers, needle work, the annual autumn trip to the mountains of N.C. for apples, and “Hershey’s Kisses”. She loved traveling the Lowcountry roadways where she spent her life and raised her family.

Surviving and Predeceased are, sister Doris (Dot) C. Blaisus, (Jack), sister Mary Jane (Baby) C. Carter, (Richard Lee), brother, Malcolm (Mack) W Chaplin Jr., (Mildred), brother, Marshall Chaplin, (Janet), sister, Teresa (Terry) C. Godley, (Dicky), brother, Donald (Don) Edward Chaplin (Teresa), numerous nieces and nephews.

An Honorary service will be held at Jacksonboro Baptist Church, 14749 Charleston Hwy, Jacksonboro, SC on Sunday the 27th of October at 1:30 in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to The Calista Lynn Smith Educational Endowment, 4677 Lowcountry Hwy., Yemassee, SC 29945.