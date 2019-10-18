A ‘howling’ good time

For five years, Stegall Auction Company has hosted its annual Howl-O-Ween Extravaganza to raise funds for the Colleton County Animal Shelter.

The family-oriented event was held Saturday Oct. 12 in Cottageville at the Stegall Auction House.

The Going to the Dogs Band sponsored the event and raised $3,761 for the Colleton County Animal Shelter. The band’s toe-tapping music was fun. The band is well known for its generosity to the shelter and has helped raise $44,750 for the shelter in the last five years.

“We love playing at special events, private parties, fairs, and shows, and we never keep a dime for ourselves,” said band member Scott Brennan. “When we play, 100% of the donations goes to the shelter.”

Highlighting the day were the dogs in costumes. The furry friends gave their it their all as they also helped raise funds for the Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS).

The winners of the Dog and Owner Look-Alike Contest were Shannon Myers and her dog Tessa, who were dressed as Rocky the Squirrel.

Delana Israel and her dog Reba (as Elly May Clampett) won the Costume Contest.

Next on the agenda was a delicious chili cook-off, specialty cook-off and everyone’s favorite, the dessert cook-off. Raffle drawings were also held.

The winners were as follows:

Chili Winners:

1) Andrea Stegall: Ghostly Ghoul

2) Bill Bloom: Booming Bloomin

3) April Powell: Surf and Turf

4) Gabe Nelson: Chili Chili Bang Bang

5) Sarah Miller: Spooky Spicy

Specialty Item

Winners:

1) Lizzy Rheam: Mac R Roni

2) Sonja Needham: Crab Dip

3) Gabe Nelson: Cool Bones Pasta

4) David Stegall: Black Cat Stew

5) Debbie Britt: Hiden Cat Fish Stew

Dessert Winners:

1) April Powell: Buckeyes

2) Shannon Myers: Ghost Poo Pie

3) Delana Isreal: Dirt Road Pie

4) Sonya Needham: Red Velvet Cake

5) Lizzy Rheam: Double Chunk Brownies

Car Show:

1) Scott Brennan: 1929 DeSoto

2) Scott Brennan: Ford F-150

3) Hayley Stegall: Big Red Jeep

4) AnnaBeth Stegall: Green Ridex

Dog and Owner

Costume Contest:

1) Shannon Myers and Tessa (squirrels)

2) Anna Stegall and June Carter (Superwomen)

3) Audra Hudson and Lulu (Clemson football)

Children’s

Costume Contest:

1) Three-way tie: Ann Stegall, Hayley Stegall, and Woods Amerson.

2) Delana Isreal

The winner of the Remington .783 rifle raffle was Donna Owens, and the winner of the RACA 55” Smart TV raffle was Annette O’Garro.

“FoCCAS loves the dedication of the Going to the Dogs Band and Stegall Auction Company to the animals of Colleton County. Stegall’s Auction is the perfect venue and the crowd is always amazing. This year we had more costumes that ever before. We appreciate everything they do,” said Sarah Miller of FoCCAS.

If you missed all of this excitement, plan on attending next year. You won’t want to miss it.