A Citadel Tradition: five locals earn Citadel rings

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:16 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep Academy and Colleton County High School were well-represented Friday Oct. 4, when five alumni, now seniors at The Citadel, were presented with rings during a formal ceremony at McAlister Field House. Cadets Will Riley, Cole Cummings, Brian Murdaugh, Zachary Crosby and Zac Sauls were presented with Class of 2020 rings by battalion ring presenters.

Following the presentation of rings, senior cadets followed tradition and ran across the parade grounds to salute the War Memorial and knock their rings on the door of Summerall Chapel, where the ceremony was previously held. Later in the evening, cadets took a stroll through a symbolic ring, escorted by their mothers and significant family members.

Riley graduated from Colleton Prep Academy in 2017. He is a criminal justice major and plans to pursue a career in law enforcement following graduation. He served as a cadre squad corporal last year and is currently the Bravo Company Supply sergeant. He is the son of Cindy and Leroy Riley of Walterboro.

A Colleton Prep Academy Class of 2016 graduate, Cummings is majoring in construction engineering and plans to join a construction management company. While at the Citadel, he served as a cadre corporal, cadre sergeant and company executive officer. He is the son of Todd Cummings and Angie Araneo.

Murdaugh also graduated with the Colleton Prep Class of 2016. He is a business major and plans to attend law school after graduation. Murdaugh is a member of the Citadel Bulldog Football team. He is the son of Steven and Valerie Murdaugh of Walterboro.

Crosby graduated from CPA in 2016 and is majoring in mechanical engineering. At the Citadel, he served as cadre corporal, cadre squad sergeant, cadre platoon leader and was a member of the Summerall Guard. He is the son of Danielle and Chad Cummings.

Sauls was a member of the Colleton County High School Class of 2016. He served as a cadre corporal, cadre sergeant and an honor representative. He is majoring in business and will join the Army following graduation and pursue a law degree. He is the son of Donna Crosby and Marion and Teresa Sauls.