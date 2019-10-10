10-year-old burned by pot of boiling water

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 10:56 am

A 10-year-old girl received severe burns after a pot of boiling water spilled on her in the kitchen of her home on Dragonfly Lane on Oct. 20.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to the home at 7:19 p.m. and began treating the young patient. They requested a medical helicopter, then transported her to Bells Elementary School by ambulance to meet with the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter at the landing zone established in the front field at the school.

The patient was transferred to the flight crew without incident and flown to the burn unit within the Pediatric Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston.