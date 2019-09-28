Youth Sunday school presents program
by The Press and Standard | September 28, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 12:19 pm
The youth Sunday school class and the Witness and Evangelism Ministry at New Life U.M. Church offered the congregation the “ABC Plan of Salvation” on Sunday Sept. 1. ABC stands for Admit, Believe and Confess. Several confessed their faith during the program.
