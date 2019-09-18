Yates wins first pro boxing match on Sept. 7

Ruffin native Frederick Yates won his first professional boxing match on Sept. 7 at the Jamil Shrine Arena in Columbia. He beat Mark Anderson, who had over 20 profession fights, in four rounds.

“I won my UD, meaning all the judges saw it my way,” Yates said. “I was nervous. I feel my performance could have been better, but nerves played a big part in it since it was my first time on a stage that big — and I was facing a guy that tough with so much experience. But I’m thankful for the experience and everyone who supported me,” Yates said.

“I had a lot of service members watching online, which was a great feeling. But we are coming back in December and hopefully I will look a lot better. My sister has created a social media page for anyone who would like updates and see how training is going,” he said. Search Facebook for Frederick Nevertoolate Yates.

Yates trains with Dominic Robinson-Neal Boxing in Columbia near his home in Hopkins.

Interested persons can view Yates’s fight at https://www.facebook.com/palmettoboxing/videos. The video is dated Sept. 7 and Yates’ match begins about 9:30 minutes into the video.