Woman killed in car crash

A Walterboro woman died as result of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident today at 1:30 a.m. on Round O Road.

Colleton County Deputy Coroner Wayne Walker reports that Ashley M. Armstrong, 24, of Walterboro was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in the 10600 block of Round O Road.

He listed the cause of death as multiple trauma.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Armstrong was driving her 2006 Honda vehicle southbound on Round O Road when she went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and Armstrong, the lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle.