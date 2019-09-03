William Martin | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | September 3, 2019 3:35 pm
William Martin
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Mr. William Lowell Martin, 67, entered into rest Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Born April 29, 1952, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of the late William Martin and the late Grace Peters.
A memorial celebration of his life will be conducted at 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, September 10, 2019, from Family Harvest Ministries, 7202 W Main Street, Ridgeland. The Reverend Darren Davis officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony at the church.
