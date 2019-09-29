What does peace mean to you? | Faith

Given all the confusion, chaos, brokenness, disharmony, hostility and war going on in the world today, it is safe to say that we hardly know peace. However, that depends on what peace means to the individual man or woman.

The Word provides many verses of Scripture about peace. Jesus said in John 16:33 (ESV), “‘I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.’” Jesus is saying that we are not going to escape trouble in the world; however, if we trust and believe in Him, peace will live within us.

Hebrews 12:14 (ESV) declares, “Strive for peace with everyone, and for the holiness without which no one will see the Lord.” In this verse of Scripture, we can see that we will not automatically experience peace with our fellow man. It is a goal in which we must work toward if we want to one day see God. Further, Proverbs 16:7 (ESV) states, “When a man’s ways please the Lord, he makes even his enemies to be at peace with him.”

If we want our enemies to be at peace with us, we must live according to the ways of God. Then how do you define peace as it relates to your inner self?

Peace does not mean the same to everyone. It depends on individual circumstances. It is a personal matter. Peace Direct is an international charity dedicated to stopping wars, one person at a time.

In conflict zones around the world, they support local people to stop violence and build long term peace. During the 2018 International Day of Peace, this charity conducted a campaign asking people around the world what peace means to them. These are some of those responses:

A local peace builder from Sri Lanka: “For me peace is happiness. For me peace is people knowing how to deal with conflict, to pick the opportunity from it, and to grow to another level of being … Peace is loving, not only people you know and who are close to you, but releasing love and compassion to all those around you…”

A gentleman from Nigeria: “Peace is building relationships in my community. Developing young people, where people can live together peacefully without any violence.”

Peace Direct team member: “Peace is like a flower and conflict a weed, meaning that we must properly address the root-cause(s) of conflict if we wish to see peace bloom anew.”

An ultra-marathon runner and fundraising champion: “Peace means living in a state where your impact on others is only ever seen as positive. If everybody does that, peace will happen.”

Even though peace is an individual feeling, we all have to come to the realization that there can be “peace in the midst of a storm.”

If we sit back and wait for man’s peace, we are going to be highly disappointed. We have to strive to find inner peace that comes through our relationship with Christ.

Just know that whatever we are going through, peace will come if we take God at His Word and believe this in our hearts: “Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times in every way. The Lord be with you all” (II Thessalonians 3:16 ESV).

I found a story recently on www.alltimeshortstories.com that explains this meaning of peace through Christ Jesus most vividly: “Peace doesn’t mean to be in a place where there is no noise or adversity. It means to be in the midst of all those and still feel calm in your heart.”

“There once lived a king who announced to prize the artist who would paint the best painting depicting peace. Many great painters sent the king several of their best art pieces. One of the pictures among the various masterpieces was of a calm lake, perfectly mirroring peacefully towering snow-capped mountains. Overhead was a blue clear sky with fluffy clouds. The picture was perfect. Most of the people who viewed the pictures of peace from various artists thought that it was the best among all.

“But when the king announced the winner, everyone was shocked. The picture which won the prize had a mountain, too, but it was rugged and bare. The sky looked very angry, and there was lightning. This did not look peaceful at all. It looked as if the artist had mistakenly submitted his painting depicting a storm rather than peace. But if anyone looked closely at the painting, he could see a tiny bush growing in the cracks in the rock. In the bush, a mother bird had built her nest. In the midst of the rush of angry weather, the bird sat on her nest with peace.

“Peace does not mean to be in a place where there is no noise or trouble. Peace means to be in the midst of all the chaos and still be calm in the heart. Real peace is the state of mind, not the state of the surroundings.

The mother bird at her calmest, despite her chaotic surroundings, indeed was the best representation for peace.”

Now, do you really know what is peace? Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)