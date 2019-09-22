We need leaders in our community, churches, schools | Faith

John 13:15 “For I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done to you.”

1Timothy 4:12 “Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.”

As human beings, we thrive on examples and role models. You see them all around us — sports stars, music stars, movie stars, and many more! We tend to promote those among us who are taking on the challenging roles in our community and highlight them as good examples as well. (After-school program workers, charity organizations, care-givers, etc.)

When it comes to being a leader, God encourages us to consider the position carefully and respectfully. He tells us to reach out, to give it our best effort, and to be an example. We need real leaders in our homes, our churches, our schools, and in our community.

Our homes need leaders. Unfortunately, too many homes are not working like they were intended to work. We can point our finger and make excuses for why “my home” is broken beyond repair and why I should be excused from responsibility.

The successful family can be linked to the fact they have latched on to the truth and their responsibility of leadership in the home. God designed the home to be led by men and women who understand their role and take their positions seriously. Whether as a husband and wife together, or as a single parent, the job is no less important nor is success any less possible. “I can do all things through Christ which strengthened me.” All it takes is for one person in the home to see the potential and the future of their family as important enough to stand up and begin to make the necessary changes that will transform your family and home into that which can bring glory to God.

Our churches need leaders. We have many churches across our country. While it is somewhat comforting to see a building and a sign that advertises service times, how much more if those churches were led by sincere people who understand the church’s role in the community. The role of the church is to confront the evil of sin with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and furthermore, to help develop the lives and families who are being transformed by the Power of Jesus Christ. The church has a responsibility to set the example for morality, justice, sobriety, and goodness.

So, the church needs men and women among the congregation who are living examples of these standards in their daily life. Too often, churches are filled with people interested in their spiritual life one day a week. It is the other six days that prove the power of what was preached on Sunday. How disappointing it is for the church to be a part of the problem and not contributing to the solution. We need leaders in the church!

Our schools need leaders. Leadership that extends beyond the school board and administrative offices, but also within the school itself — students who are brave enough to see the value of a safe and thriving educational environment, who will stand up among their peers and provide a positive role model inside and outside of the classroom. Students who have a gift of leadership (you know who you are) ought to be visible and vocal in your schools and set the pace for the rest of the school to follow. You would be surprised at how many of your fellow students are longing and hoping for someone to rise among the ranks of their peers to transform the spirit of our schools from places of tension and the influence of vice to environments of safety and conducive to the educational needs of everyone who attends.

Our community needs leaders. Not just elected officials interested in the power or income potential, but genuine leaders who will use their influence and position to impact and make a difference in the community they are called to serve. Whether they are a judge, administration official, law enforcement officer or they fill any other number of community roles … we need you to lead by a godly example.

Too many communities are hindered by elected officials who turn from their constituents and use their position of power to further their own profits. This is not leadership, this is taking advantage!

The election season is upon us and I encourage those considering a run for office to understand the importance of the position and to commit yourself to the service of the Lord and then to this community and the people you will serve. I encourage those of us who will be affected by those elected to make it our priority to hold them accountable by registering to vote, by voting and by staying in communication with elected officials while they are in office. Good leaders understand their need for accountability and welcome the opportunity to prove their integrity in the office.

Examples are so important — they set the standard.

We need some good people who will consider the impact they could have in the lives of those around them and do just that … be a leader! We need leaders in every area of life.

See you in church!

