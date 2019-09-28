Washington speaks to veterans

Master Chief Petty Officer LaDon K. Washington spoke on Saturday Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. at Jericho United Methodist Church “In Honor of our Veterans: Heroes at Home in Colleton County.” He focused on the sacrifices that the men and women who served in the military made for our country, emphasizing that everyone should always thank a veteran. “America is always a visiting team to ensure that we are always protected,” he said.

Special thanks goes to the speaker, MCPO LaDon K. Washington, Retired Navy, and panel guests: Janet Smith, veteran affairs officer; Greg McNeill, Veterans Victory House director; James White, retired Army and former veteran affairs officer; and Rev. Evon Robinson, retired civil service worker, Department of Navy, retired A.M.E. minister, and former County Council member.

The event was coordinated by Kimberly White-Footman with the assistance of Lynn Holmes Jennings of Jericho United Methodist Church. The decorations were done by Katrina Lynah Holmes, and the meal was provided by Alice White Mikel and Gwendolyn VanDyke. A special thanks goes to the servers: Deborah Daniels, Ann Brock, Jacqueline Ford, Pamela White, Margaret Roberts, Carolyn Johnson, Darlene Miller and Jacqueline Givens.

Special thanks also goes to the veterans of the Veterans Victory House who attended, and the many veterans of Colleton County that attended this special event that was organized just for them, as well as supporters Dr. Harold Rhodes, William Ransom Holmes and Bilo.

A ‘Wall of Honor’ has been started at Jericho to feature the veterans of the church as well as the community. “Veterans, thank you again for your service because of it, we continue to live free!” said Master Chief Petty Officer Washington.