War Hawks swoop Dolphins

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:09 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Despite being well-outnumbered, the Colleton Prep varsity football team earned its first win of the 2019 season against Hilton Head Prep 20-7 Friday Aug. 30 on the road. The War Hawks are now 1-1 on the season in non-conference play.

Hilton Head picked up two first downs on their first drive of Friday’s game; however, Jordan Crosby put an end to the threat when he intercepted a Dolphin pass deep in War Hawk territory. Colleton Prep was forced to punt on the first drive.

The Dolphins put together their only scoring drive in the next series, when they completed a 25-yard pass for a touchdown with 5:24 left in the first quarter (kick) to go up 7-0 over the War Hawks.

“We started the next drive at our own 20-yard line,” said Coach Greg Langdale. “We began running the football between the tackles with a power running game. We put together a 12-play drive that ended with a Drew Murdaugh’s two-yard touchdown run with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter. Our kicker John Tomedolskey was unable to kick this week due to a hip injury. So, we were forced to go for the two-point conversion after the touchdown, which was stopped short by the Dolphins, leaving us trailing 7-6.”

After the half, the War Hawks and Dolphins traded punts to start the third quarter. With 6:24 left in the third quarter, Colleton Prep took to the ground game and kept possession of the ball for the remainder of the third quarter. On a 10-plus scoring drive, Jordan Crosby had a two-yard touchdown run with 10:54 left in the fourth quarter. He then added the two-point conversion to give CPA a 14-7 lead.

“Our defense continued to play good against the Dolphins throughout the fourth quarter,” said Langdale. “With under five minutes to go in the game, Will Dandridge came up with a big fumble recovery that gave us the ball around midfield. We continued to keep the ball on the ground with big chunks of yards on each carry.”

Colleton Prep went on the board for the final time on a two-yard touchdown run by Hunter Hudson, but the two-point conversion attempt was foiled, leaving the War Hawks leading 20-7 with 3:53 remaining in the game.

“We were able to force a Dolphin punt with a three-and-out deep in Dolphin territory,” said Langdale. “We then took over and were able to go to victory formation to run the clock out.”

Drew Murdaugh had 26 carries for 129 yards with one touchdown. Jordan Crosby recorded 17 carries for 85 yards and went in the end zone once. Hunter Hudson had six carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Crosby was credited with an interception and Jacob Breland had six tackles, including two for loss of yards. David McMillen had six tackles and Will Dandridge had five tackles and a fumble recovery.

“I thought we played a good game tonight,” said Langdale. “I thought our defensive coaches did a great job of putting together a game plan that was able to shut down an explosive Dolphin offense. They also put together a good scheme and the players did an excellent job of executing it. Linebacker Jacob Breland did a great job in the middle against the run all night.

“Offensively, I take my hat off to our players,” said Langdale. “They were able to make a game plan adjustment early in the first quarter. We came into the game with a plan to primarily run from the spread offense. However, midway through the first quarter, the coaching staff felt like we needed to switch to a power running game and try to wear Hilton Head down. We were able to adjust and control the time of possession and wear down Hilton Head.

“Jordan Crosby, Drew Murdaugh and Hunter Hudson did a good job of running hard and moving the chains,” said Langdale. “Our offensive line did their job tonight. Will Dandridge, David McMillen and Nick Harvey did a good job of leadership along the offensive line tonight. I could not be prouder of our two-freshman offensive lineman tonight — Gus Warren and Noah Catterton did not play like freshmen. They did a great job of opening running lanes for Murdaugh and the other backs. Crosby did a good job of running our offense tonight and made several big third-down runs.

“A big tip of the hat goes to our strength and conditioning coaches,” said Langdale. “We went into the game with 16 players versus 30-plus on the other sideline. In the first quarter, we decided to try and wear them down. We were able to execute this plan to success. I could not be prouder of our conditioning — we had 16 players, a five o’clock kickoff and did not have a single player come out of the game with a cramp.”

The War Hawks will travel to Thomas Heyward Friday Sept. 6 for the first Region II-A contest of the season.