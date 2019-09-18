War Hawk turnovers prove pricey against Pee Dee

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep War Hawks dropped a 26-13 decision against non-conference Region I-A opponent Pee Dee Academy Friday evening. In front of a large home crowd, the War Hawks held tough until turnovers factored into the equation.

Colleton Prep took the opening kickoff but was quickly faced with a three-and-out and must-punt. Taking advantage of good field position, Pee Dee Academy moved the ball on the opening drive and found the end zone on a short touchdown pass to take a 6-0 lead (kick failed).

In the second series, Colleton Prep was able to get their running game on track and put together a nine-play ground attack to set up a War Hawk touchdown. Drew Murdaugh ran it in the end zone from two yards to put Colleton Prep on the board, then kicked the extra point to give them a 7-6 lead.

“On the next Pee Dee drive, we forced a punt and David McMillen came free for the blocked punt to set us up with good field position,” said Coach Greg Langdale. “However, we could not capitalize and were forced to punt. We then quickly forced another Pee Dee punt and seemed to take over in good shape with a few minutes remaining in the first half. However, three plays later, we committed our first turnover of the season, fumbling near mid-field with under a minute and a half in the first half.”

Pee Dee then put together a quick scoring drive to regain the lead with a 20-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute remaining in the half. The War Hawks stopped the two-point conversion to keep the score at 12-7.

Pee Dee took the second half kickoff and was only able to get one first down before the War Hawks forced another punt. Colleton Prep took to the ground again and was able to pick up two first downs before committing their second turnover of the night with another fumble.

The War Hawk offense began to struggle in the fourth quarter, fumbling twice and throwing three interceptions in as many drives. Pee Dee capitalized on two of these, using a short field advantage with a 25-yard touchdown run and a 25-touchdown pass.

“We wouldn’t give up and took the ball to the air,” said Langdale. “Jordan Crosby completed five passes on the next drive to set up the War Hawks with a first and goal. After a Hunter Hudson run to the two-yard line, Crosby was able to punch it in to cut the lead to 26-13 (run failed). We were able to get the onside kick with a little over three minutes remaining. We were able to pick up two first downs before they turned the ball over on downs and Pee Dee was able to run out the clock.”

Quarterback Jordan Crosby was 8-13 for 134 passing yards and carried 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Drew Murdaugh had 13 carries for 42 yards and one touchdown and had five receptions for 82 yards. Riley Smoak had five carries for 35 yards and two receptions for 47 yards.

On defense, Jacob Breland had six tackles and one interception. Hunter Hudson and Riley Smoak had five tackles each and David McMillen also had five tackles.

“I thought our guys came out and played as hard as they could again tonight,” said Langdale. “No one can question these guys’ heart and desire. They give everything they got and leave it all on the field. Unfortunately, we just picked the wrong time to start turning the ball over.

“I thought our defense played great tonight,” said Langdale. “Our defensive coaches did a great job this week of putting together a good game plan. Pee Dee is a very explosive team on offense and midway through the fourth, we had held them to 12 points. Our defense played well enough to win the game tonight. Our guys did a good job of keeping everything in front of them and making tackles. Jacob Breland had a good game at linebacker tonight with several key tackles and a big interception for us. I thought our secondary did a good job tonight and keeping their receivers in check most of the night.

“Offensively, we just turned the ball over too much with five turnovers tonight,” said Langdale. “We had a costly turnover right before the half. We just wanted to pick up a first down and then run the clock out and head to half with the lead. But we fumbled and gave them a chance to score and take the lead right at the half. We also had a costly turnover in the fourth quarter when it was 12-7 that gave them a short field and they were able to capitalize on it.

“Although this was a tough loss for us, I know these young men and know they will be fired up for practice Monday and ready to correct some of our mistakes,” said Langdale. “We have a great group of hard-working young men who will bounce back from this loss and be ready to work this week.”

The Hawks are scheduled to face Northwood at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday.