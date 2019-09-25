War Hawk defense stands out in 27-0 victory over Chargers

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep War Hawks defeated Northwoods Academy 27-0 Friday Sept. 20 at home. The War Hawks compiled 421 total yards, including 379 yards rushing and held the Chargers to 97 total yards.

In the War Hawks first possession Friday evening, they got two first downs before turning the ball over on downs. Northwoods failed to score after Hunter Hudson came away with a big hit to force a fumble at the CPA 10-yard line late in the first quarter.

With 4:02 remaining in the first half, Colleton Prep managed its first scoring drive of the game on a 30-yard run by Drew Murdaugh (kick, Murdaugh) to go up 7-0. On the next drive from Northwoods, Jacob Breland came up with an interception and returned the ball to midfield. Capitalizing on field position, Drew Murdaugh drove downfield 45-yards to the six-yard line. Grier Frank then scored (kick, failed) on the next play to give Colleton Prep a 13-0 lead.

“We forced a quick three-and-out on the next Northwood drive and they lined up to punt,” said Coach Greg Langdale. “The snap went over the punter’s head and rolled out the back of the end zone for a safety to give us a 15-0 advantage at the half.”

In third quarter action, the War Hawks forced the second Charger fumble of the night. “We went to our power running game and began driving down the field,” said Langdale. “After a few big runs by Grier Frank and Hunter Hudson, Drew Murdaugh finished the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run (kick, failed) to allow us to take a 21-0 lead.”

Connor Morris had four carries (17 yards, 16, 10 and 12) on the first War Hawk possession in the fourth quarter, that ended in a touchdown (kick, failed) to give CPA a 27-0 lead. Jacob Breland came up with his second interception of the night late in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jordan Crosby was 3-7 in passing for 42 yards. Drew Murdaugh rushed 17 times for 176 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Connor Morris had seven carries for 103 yards and one touchdown and Grier Frank had 14 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Jacob Breland had eight tackles and two interceptions and Hunter Hudson had seven tackles.

David McMillen had six tackles and Riley Smoak had five tackles.

“Our defense came out tonight and played a great game,” said Langdale. “Northwoods is a very big and talented team and we were able to hold them to less than 100 total yards. It was an all-around great team effort on defense. We were able to force four turnovers that put our offense in great situations.

“Our front line of Gus Warren, Noah Catterton, David McMillen, Will Dandridge and Nick Harvey did a good job against the run and putting pressure on the Northwoods quarterback all night,” said Langdale. “Our secondary did a good job in coverage. Northwoods has a lot of good receivers, and a good quarterback, and we were able to hold them to less than 60 yards passing tonight. We really got after it tonight on defense.”

“On offense, we were able to get our running game going and wear down their defense,” said Langdale. “We had six guys tonight that ran the ball hard. The offensive line did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage. We were able to rush for almost 400 yards and that’s what we need to do to be successful. We came into tonight knowing we had to get Grier Frank and Connor Morris more involved in the offense — they responded with nearly 200 total yards.”

“We played well, but we have a lot of work to do,” said Langdale. “We have a very talented Spartanburg Christian team coming in next week for our first region game.

“It is important that we have a great week of practice and come ready to work on Monday.”

The War Hawks (2-2) will host Spartanburg Christian on Friday Sept. 27 in the first Region II-A game of the season.