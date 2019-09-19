Walterboro man sent to prison | Court

A 51-year-old Walterboro resident was sentenced to five years in prison after a Colleton County General Sessions trial last week.

On Sept. 11, the jury returned from deliberations with a guilty verdict against Robert W. Eaves, 51, of Walterboro on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

After the verdict was announced, visiting Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper Jr. sentenced Eaves to five years in prison.

From June 1 to June 30 of 2017, Eaves was charged with having improper physical contact with a 10-year-old female.

• Marcus R. Goins, 26, of Cottageville, was ordered to serve two years of a three-year prison term and then spend three years on probation after he pled to a charge of use of a motor vehicle without permission.

He was also sentenced to time served on a second charge of use of a motor vehicle without permission and failure to stop for a blue light.

One of the motor vehicle charges and the blue light charge stemmed from an incident on Feb. 19, 2019.

The second motor vehicle charge stemmed from an incident on May 12, 2017.

• Valerie M. McClendon, 40, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to one year in prison to be served concurrently with a parole revocation.

• Christian A. Jellico, 20, of Charleston, pled to a charge of possession of narcotics and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

• Patricia Walker, 31, of Walterboro pled to a charge of financial transaction card fraud and was given a suspended 18-month prison term and placed on probation for 18 months.

Walker also pled to a charge of cruelty to children and was sentenced to time served.

• Lee Shalaine Guess, 36, of Round O, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and was given a three-year suspended sentence and placed on probation for three years.

• Dylan H. Futch, 26, of Smoaks, pled to a charge of possession of narcotics and was given a suspended 90-day jail term.