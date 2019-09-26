Walk & Wag Saturday

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 12:02 pm

Bring your dogs and Walk and Wag on Saturday Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Walterboro Discovery Center parking lot.

Admission is free. All dogs must be on leashes. Activities will include t-shirts for sale, music by Going to the Dogs Band, free snow cones by Squealing Sow Barbecue and Catering, and raffles for five sweetgrass baskets donated by Charlie Linder and a $250 VISA card donated by Treasure Chest Gold. Tickets can be purchased from any FoCCAS member in advance or on the day of the event. The drawing will be Saturday about 12:30, and ticket-holders do not have to be present to win.

Lunch will be available for $3 (free for anyone wearing a 2019 Walk & Wag t-shirt), with desserts made by the cooks of FoCCAS. The Colleton County Animal Shelter will bring adoptable dogs to the event, and several local businesses and individuals will set up tables.

2020 FoCCAS alumni calendars may be pre-ordered.

Walks through the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary for people and their dogs will leave from the parking lot between 11 a.m. and noon.