Volunteer honored

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:59 am

Long-time volunteer Arden Lommen was remembered at the September blood drive.

For many years, the night before a blood drive, Lommen would drive around in his truck, putting up signs on the streets advertising the upcoming blood drive, said Blood Drive Coordinator Norma Weeks. “The following night when the drive was over, he would go around and collect the signs. He made these signs himself out of scrap lumber he had,” she said.

“I remember at the end of each blood drive after he picked up the sign where the drive was held, he would always come inside to see how many pints were collected,” Weeks said.

As his health declined, Lommen enlisted his chess game friend Brian Cassedy of Lodge to take over his job. Cassedy still drives from Lodge to put up and taken down the signs before and after each blood drive.

“Mr. Lommen is best remembered by the beanie he always wore with the propeller on top,” Weeks said.