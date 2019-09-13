Veterans honored at breakfast
by The Press and Standard | September 13, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 9:30 am
Amedysis Hospice of Walterboro sponsored its monthly breakfast for veterans on Tuesday Aug. 27 at Old House Cafe. Speaker was Nathaniel Brown of the Beaufort National Cemetery. Each month Amedysis holds an event for veterans to thank them for their service, said Eric Campbell.
